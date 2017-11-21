LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Roman Reigns a Grand Slam Champion, WWE 205 Live Match Set (Video), Paige on Her Return
By Marc Middleton
Nov 21, 2017 - 12:45:43 AM
- Drew Gulak vs. Akira Tozawa has been announced for this week's WWE 205 live episode. Gulak talks about the match in this post-RAW Fallout video, noting that WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore isn't happy with The Zo Train losing on RAW.



- As noted, Paige returned to WWE TV on this week's RAW and brought WWE NXT Superstars Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville with her to attack others in the women's division, including RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. Paige tweeted the following on her return:




- New WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns is now a Grand Slam Champion after his win over The Miz in the main event of this week's RAW. Reigns is the 17th Grand Slam Champion in company history. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T welcomed Reigns to the club with this tweet:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Roman Reigns a Grand Slam Champion, WWE 205 Live Match Set (Video), Paige on Her Return

  • Matt Hardy on Elias, Samoa Joe Sends Warning After RAW (Video), Kalisto

  • What Happened After RAW, Comments from Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, Asuka

  • Big Title Change on Tonight's WWE RAW In Houston (Photos, Videos)

  • Paige Returns to WWE RAW with Help (Photos, Videos)

  • WWE Teasing Matches for Triple H, This Week's SmackDown, WWE Main Event Matches

  • Braun Strowman Match for Tonight's RAW, Batista Talks Donald Trump (Video), Charlotte Flair

  • Match Set for Tonight's WWE RAW (Video), Cathy Kelley Recaps Survivor Series, WWE Stock

  • Tamina Snuka on Facing Off with Nia Jax, Kevin Owens - WWE 365 Clip, WWE Network

  • Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens React to Survivor Series, WWE - Kay Jewelers Ad, WWE Top 10



    		•