LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Roman Reigns Wrestles After RAW, New Feud for Neville Revealed?, Finn Balor Video
By Marc Middleton
Jun 13, 2017 - 1:17:45 PM
- Below is the Finn Balor video package that aired on this week's WWE RAW. This was the second week in a row that Balor did not wrestle on RAW. Balor just wrapped a quick WWE promotional tour of Japan and Singapore.



- Roman Reigns is another top Superstar who did not appear on this week's RAW from The Cajundome in Lafayette, LA but he did appear after the show for the dark main event. That match saw Reigns defeat Bray Wyatt.

- No matches have been announced for this week's WWE 205 Live but it appears WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville will feud with Akira Tozawa next. Titus O'Neil, who is trying to recruit Tozawa to The Titus Brand, tweeted about Tozawa becoming the next WWE Cruiserweight Champion before RAW. That led to Neville warning Tozawa to tread lightly on RAW right after he destroyed Rich Swann before their match could begin. Below is video from that segment:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Top WWE RAW Superstar Set to Return from Injury Soon

  • Cesaro and Sheamus on The Hardys (Video), Mark Andrews - Pete Dunne Video, WWE NXT

  • News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - More Matches, Final Hype for MITB

  • Kalisto Warns Akira Tozawa (Video), Update on The Revival, Fans on WWE's 2017 MVP

  • Roman Reigns Wrestles After RAW, New Feud for Neville Revealed?, Finn Balor Video

  • Promo for John Cena's WWE TV Return, Paul Heyman on the Big RAW Brawl, Dash Wilder

  • Roman Reigns Segment on Next Week's RAW, WWE Superstars at SO Summer Games, More

  • Triple H Sends Title to Stanley Cup Winners, What Airs After WWE MITB, WWE Fury

  • John Cena Interviews Bill Gates, WWE Legend Hosting Show for Russian-Owned Network, More

  • Dusty Rhodes Tribute on WWE Series Return (Video), Latest WWE Playlist, Fans on MITB




    		•