Posted in: WWE
Roman Reigns Update, Triple H on the Women's Royal Rumble Match, Cedric Alexander Video
By Marc Middleton
Dec 19, 2017 - 10:45:12 AM
- As noted, Cedric Alexander defeated Drew Gulak on last night's RAW to become the new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore. Below is post-show video of Cedric talking to Mike Rome about the win. Cedric talks about how his daughter kept introducing him as a champion to everyone at Disney. Cedric says now it's up to him to make that true and to make his daughter proud, which he plans on doing when he takes the title from Enzo. Cedric says he can feel the title in his hands already.



- There was no mention of WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns having last night's RAW off but he's expected to be back in action next Monday night for the Christmas edition of RAW.

- Below are more Superstar reactions to the first-ever all-women's WWE Royal Rumble match being announced for the January 28th Rumble pay-per-view in Philadelphia, including comments from Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and others:


































