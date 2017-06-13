Roman Reigns Segment on Next Week's RAW, WWE Superstars at SO Summer Games, More

Thank you @SOCTconnecticut for having @WWETheBigShow and @itsBayleyWWE declare the Special Olympics CT Summer Games officially OPEN! pic.twitter.com/o3lDXKaMh9 — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) June 10, 2017

With @SOCTconnecticut kicking off the #LETR & Summer Games! The Flame of Hope will be carried across CT & arrive at the Opening Ceremonies 🏆 pic.twitter.com/XaoIZKYE12 — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) June 9, 2017

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Below is a new promo to push the pre-paid WWE Network cards for Father's Day:- WWE has announced that Roman Reigns will be on next week's RAW to announce his plans for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view in August from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.- WWE taped the following matches on Monday in Lafayette, LA for this week's Main Event episode:* Curtis Axel vs. Curt Hawkins* Ariya Daivari vs. Gran Metalik- As seen below, Big Show, Bayley and Summer Rae were representing WWE for the opening of the Special Olympics of Connecticut Summer Games this past weekend: