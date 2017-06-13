|
- Below is a new promo to push the pre-paid WWE Network cards for Father's Day:
Posted in:
WWE
Roman Reigns Segment on Next Week's RAW, WWE Superstars at SO Summer Games, More
By Marc Middleton
Jun 13, 2017 - 1:00:29 PM
- WWE has announced that Roman Reigns will be on next week's RAW to announce his plans for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view in August from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
- WWE taped the following matches on Monday in Lafayette, LA for this week's Main Event episode:
* Curtis Axel vs. Curt Hawkins
* Ariya Daivari vs. Gran Metalik
- As seen below, Big Show, Bayley and Summer Rae were representing WWE for the opening of the Special Olympics of Connecticut Summer Games this past weekend:
