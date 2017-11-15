LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Roman Reigns Says He's Back, Shane McMahon - Daniel Bryan Storyline, Randy Savage
By Marc Middleton
Nov 15, 2017 - 4:40:20 PM
- The tension between SmackDown bosses Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan continued last night, as seen in the video below. Bryan agreed that cohesion is the most important thing right now, which is why they need to have a talk about cohesion after Survivor Series next week.



- WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage would have turned 65 years old today.

- Roman Reigns tweeted the following after The Shield and the other RAW Superstars invaded SmackDown last night:




