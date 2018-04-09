LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Roman Reigns Injury Update, Bray Wyatt - Matt Hardy Photo, Cedric Alexander's Title Plates
By Marc Middleton
Apr 9, 2018 - 7:17:56 PM
- Below is backstage video from tonight's post-WrestleMania 34 with Mike Rome giving an update on Roman Reigns' condition. Rome says Reigns received 12 sutures and 10 staples to his scalp after the bloody loss to Lesnar last night. Rome also confirms Reigns for tonight's RAW.



- As noted, Bray Wyatt helped Matt Hardy win the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34. Matt tweeted the following photo with his former rival going into tonight's RAW and teased a new tag team:




- WWE posted this video of custom title plates being added for new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

  • WWE WrestleMania 34 Report 4/8/17

  • Video: WWE Announces Superstar Shakeup Two-Day Event

  • John Cena's First Tweet Since Loss to The Undertaker, WWE 24 Video, Cruiserweights on RAW?

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 4/9/18

  • Possible Spoilers on a Major Return and a Call-Up at Tonight's WWE RAW In New Orleans

  • Roman Reigns Injury Update, Bray Wyatt - Matt Hardy Photo, Cedric Alexander's Title Plates

  • Jinder Mahal on Ending Rusev Day, More for Tonight's WWE RAW, WWE Stock

  • WWE Announces New Contract for Brock Lesnar, Steel Cage Match Set with Roman Reigns

  • WWE 24 Preview for Tonight, Greatest Royal Rumble Announcers, WrestleMania 34 Recap

  • WWE Co-Presidents Talk WWE Network, WrestleMania 34, Ronda Rousey, PPV Changes, More



    		•