LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Roman Reigns Implicated In Steroid Distribution Ring By Dealer
By Marc Middleton
Jan 17, 2018 - 1:56:26 AM
Richard Rodriguez, former owner of the Iron Addicts Gym in Miami, has implicated WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns in a steroid distribution ring. Rodriguez has also named actors Mark Wahlberg and Josh Duhamel in the ring.

The DEA raided the Iron Addicts gym in February 2017 and arrested Rodriguez, accusing him of being involved in a distribution chain that imported goods from China, then manufactured illegal steroids in Arizona and then distributed them out of the Miami area.

Reigns was suspended in June 2016 for violating the WWE Wellness Policy but it was reported at the time that he tested positive for Adderall.

Jon Bravo has been working on a special to uncover the mystery behind the Iron Addicts Gym and released a clip of an interview he did with Rodriguez. In the video below at the 4:30 mark, Rodriguez starts talking about how he was introduced to Reigns by one of the informants on the case, noting that Reigns is a very down-to-earth person.



Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Tonight's WWE NXT Matches, Bobby Roode's First US Title Shoot (Video), AJ Styles on Kami

  • WWE NXT Star Turns 33, Sasha Banks on Teaming with Finn Balor, Beth Phoenix - Renee Young

  • Match for Next Week's SmackDown (Video), Bobby Roode on His Big Win, WWE 205 Live Note

  • Roman Reigns Implicated In Steroid Distribution Ring By Dealer

  • RAW Team Advances In WWE's Mixed Match Challenge, Next Week's Match, Viewership Note (Videos)

  • New WWE United States Champion Crowned Tonight (Photos, Videos)

  • Another WWE Hall of Famer Announced for RAW 25 Special Next Week (Video)

  • Randy Orton Talks Royal Rumble (Video), Kurt Angle & Daniel Bryan Debate MMC Match, WWE Network

  • WWE Comments on Jey Uso's DUI Arrest

  • Bobby Roode Hypes Tournament Match, Candice LeRae's Final Indie Date, Sasha Banks & Finn Balor



    		•