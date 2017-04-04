LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Roman Reigns Comments on Reactions He Received at the Post-WrestleMania 33 RAW
By Marc Middleton
Apr 4, 2017 - 2:08:06 PM


Roman Reigns tweeted the following in response to a fan who asked about last night's opening segment for the post-WrestleMania 33 RAW in Orlando. That segment saw fans boo Reigns for more than 10 minutes. It ended with Reigns declaring that this is his yard before dropping the mic.

Reigns wrote:







