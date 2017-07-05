|
|
|
|
- WWE posted this unseen slow motion footage from this week's RAW altercation between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns. We also see Braun's win over Apollo Crews and the slam to Titus O'Neil.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Roman Reigns - Braun Strowman Video, Aiden English on His Win Over Randy Orton, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Jul 5, 2017 - 8:12:20 PM
- WWE stock was up 0.74% today, closing at $20.49 per share. Today's high was $20.59 and the low was $20.21.
- As seen on last night's WWE SmackDown, Aiden English defeated Randy Orton by DQ after Orton hit English with part of the steel steps. English tweeted the following on the win:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
SmackDown Social Score, Chad Gable and AJ Styles on Last Night's Match, WWE Network Collections
Roman Reigns - Braun Strowman Video, Aiden English on His Win Over Randy Orton, WWE Stock
Jerry Lawler on His Donald Trump Re-Tweet, SmackDown Top 10, Seth Rollins on The Rock
WWE RAW Social Score, WWE NXT Insider Video for Tonight, The Miz and Maryse
Naomi's Glowing Title (Video), WWE NXT Matches for Tonight, Rich Swann vs. TJP
Wale Joins Titus Worldwide (Video), The Hype Bros React to SmackDown, Birthdays
WWE Edits SmackDown Segment Online, Chad Gable on His Singles Losses and American Alpha (Video)
John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura Team Up After WWE 205 Live (Photos)
Leaked Paige Video Referenced on SmackDown, New Partner for Lana? (Video), WWE NXT
Daniel Bryan Suspends James Ellsworth (Video), Update on The Colons, AJ Styles