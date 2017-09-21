|
- Below is a promo for the new "Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and The Rise of Charlotte" book that came out this week. You can order the book via Amazon at this link.
Roderick Strong on His WWE NXT Title Shot, Flairs Book Promo, WWE Legend Turns 61
- WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton turns 61 years old today while Lucha Underground's Ivelisse Velez turns 29. Also, today would have been the 76th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Jack Brisco.
- As noted, Roderick Strong vs. WWE NXT Champion Drew McIntyre has been announced for the October 4th NXT episode. Strong tweeted the following on the match:
