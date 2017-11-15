LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Roderick Strong Hypes WarGames (Video), Former WWE Divas Reunite (Photo), Braun Strowman
By Marc Middleton
Nov 15, 2017 - 5:07:34 PM
- Below is video of Roderick Strong discussing the WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" main event for this Sunday. Strong says he's ready for the match. This isn't something he asked for but he's ready. He knows he can't trust his partners but what's important is getting his hands on The Undisputed Era. Strong says he has the opportunity to make history. 9 men will walk into WarGames, 9 men will make history and he's ready. Strong says it's Roddy vs. The World but he's ready and this is the most dangerous world. Strong goes on to say pain will be inflicted, wills will be tested and bodies will be broken but in the end, only the strong will survive.

As noted, Saturday's match will feature Strong and The Authors of Pain vs. The Undisputed Era's Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain of SAnitY.



- Braun Strowman tweeted the following on last night's RAW invasion angle on the Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown:




- As seen below, Candice Michelle, Cameron, Summer Rae, Kelly Kelly, Lilian Garcia and Torrie Wilson joined The Bella Twins for a Birdiebee launch event in Hollywood last night:




