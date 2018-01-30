|
|
|
|
It was announced on tonight's WWE 205 Live episode that the new General Manager for the brand will be former Impact star Rockstar Spud. His new name in WWE will be Drake Maverick, which was booed by fans during the on-stage reveal with SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Rockstar Spud Debuts as New WWE 205 Live General Manager, Title Tournament Announced (Video, Photos)
By Marc Middleton
Jan 30, 2018 - 10:43:01 PM
Maverick announced a 16-man tournament that will begin this week and end at WrestleMania 34 with the winner capturing the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title. First round matches announced for tonight's show were TJP vs. Tyler Bate and Cedric Alexander vs. Gran Metalik. We will keep you updated on the tournament.
No word yet on when Drake may begin wrestling for WWE but below are photos and videos from his big debut:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
WWE Stars Already Upset with Ronda Rousey, NXT Star Getting a Main Roster Title Shot?, Jericho's WWE Future, New WrestleMania 34 Main Event Revealed, Must See New Mandy Rose, Lana Personal Photos, More
|
|
Rockstar Spud Debuts as New WWE 205 Live General Manager, Title Tournament Announced (Video, Photos)
WWE Mixed Match Challenge Week 3 Winners, New Match Set, Goldust's New Partner (Videos)
Title Match on Next Week's WWE SmackDown, WWE Fastlane Main Event To Be Determined (Video, Photos)
WWE Cruiserweight Title Update for Tonight (Video), Paige Status Note, Sami Zayn & Becky Lynch
Why Jeremy Borash Was Hired By WWE, Impact Forced to Change Plans, More
How Was WWE RAW Viewership for the Post-Royal Rumble Episode?
Edge & Beth Phoenix on The Rumble, WWE on Daniel Bryan's New Ranking System, RAW Top 10
Booker T on Jonathan Coachman Getting His RAW Spot, RAW Social Media Score, The Miz & Maryse
Note on YouTube Views for Ronda Rousey & Rey Mysterio, Paul Heyman One-Man Show, Tonight's SmackDown
Tye Dillinger vs. Sami Zayn Tonight?, More on Tonight's WWE 205 Live, Nikki Bella Video