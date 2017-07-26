Road Dogg Blocks Fans and Comments After WWE Creative Criticism, "#FireRoadDogg" Hashtag

Don't understand your tweet. — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 25, 2017

Thanks for sticking up and understanding. Most are not willing to try to understand all the variables. They need someone to blame! It's me! — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 25, 2017

So I've only done 1 good one? I really value your op....... #blocked — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017

I'm sorry you feel that way. I'm sure you're really good at your jo........ #blocked — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017

I'll try to please you cuz I ...... #blocked — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017

No RoadDogg is one wo...... #blocked — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017

Who am I gonna get heat with? — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017

Never left the team. Me, Ryan and Stevie G are a 3 man front every week! — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017

Btw I've blocked 90% of those people so I never saw their hate! — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017

RoadDogg is one word. It's my name so I should know. And, it's made up so I can make up the rules too — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017

Well said! I'd argue that they're not fans at all but critics. I ENJOY the things I'm a fan of! — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017

There's a difference between an opinion and hateful negativity. Just my opinion! — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017

That's a fair assessment Nathan. Thanks for being fair and respectful dude. — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 26, 2017

Twitter has been an interesting place for WWE SmackDown writer "Road Dogg" Brian James since Sunday's WWE Battleground pay-per-view.The "#FireRoadDogg" hashtag started up after many fans were unhappy with the pay-per-view. It seems most fans were happy with last night's SmackDown episode but as usual, there was something to complain about, mainly Shinsuke Nakamura vs. John Cena being given away for free next week. The complaints led to James going on a blocking spree, as seen in the tweets below: