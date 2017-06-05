LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Ring of Honor Wrestler Headed to WWE Soon?
By Marc Middleton
Jun 5, 2017 - 12:03:04 PM
Ring of Honor star Dalton Castle may be headed to WWE this summer as his ROH contract expires this month.

WWE has shown major interest in Castle, meaning it would take a major offer from ROH to keep him on their roster.

The 31 year old is known to be a top live show performer and as The Wrestling Observer Newsletter points out, he would have potential to be a real star in WWE.

