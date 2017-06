Ring of Honor Wrestler Headed to WWE Soon?

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Ring of Honor star Dalton Castle may be headed to WWE this summer as his ROH contract expires this month.WWE has shown major interest in Castle, meaning it would take a major offer from ROH to keep him on their roster.The 31 year old is known to be a top live show performer and as The Wrestling Observer Newsletter points out, he would have potential to be a real star in WWE.