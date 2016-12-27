LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Ring of Honor Star Makes WWE RAW Debut (Video), Royal Rumble Theme Song, Enzo Amore
By Marc Middleton
Dec 27, 2016 - 10:23:07 AM
- Ring of Honor star Scarlett Bordeaux made her WWE RAW debut on last night's show from Chicago. Wearing a Sasha Banks t-shirt, Scarlett was interviewed by Charly Caruso at ringside before losing a quick match to Nia Jax. Below is video from the loss in Scarlett's hometown:




- The official theme song for the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view is "Blow Your Mind" by Ohana Bam.

- Enzo Amore tweeted this photo, which was shown on last night's RAW, of a nasty bruise he suffered at the hands of Rusev and Jinder Mahal in the sensitivity training segment last week on RAW:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

