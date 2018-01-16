LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Ricochet on Signing with WWE, Paige Comments on Her Future, Ryback Indie Match Video
By Marc Middleton
Jan 16, 2018 - 12:34:00 PM
- Title Match Wrestling has just released video from a WrestlePro indie match with former WWE Superstar Ryback teaming with Pat Buck to take on The Heavenly Bodies. The match took place on October 14th, 2016. Below is the video:



- Paige took to Twitter today and commented on her future, saying 2018 will be her year. As noted, WWE announced last night that Paige will be unable to compete in the women's Royal Rumble match due to a neck injury. WWE has not confirmed the recent reports of company doctors deciding not to clear Paige for a return to the ring following the injury she suffered after taking a kick from Sasha Banks during a December WWE live event match, but multiple sources have confirmed that her in-ring WWE career is essentially over. Paige remains optimistic on social media as she tweeted the following today:




- As noted, WWE announced today that Trevor "Ricochet" Mann officially reported to the WWE Performance Center today to begin working for the company. Ricochet tweeted the following on signing with the company:




