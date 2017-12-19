LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Ricochet Starting with WWE Soon?, Cesaro on Dean Ambrose's Injury, The Rock - Jumanji
By Marc Middleton
Dec 19, 2017 - 12:48:11 PM
- The Rock's YouTube channel posted this video from the "Jumanji" Hollywood premiere earlier this week. The movie will be released in theaters tomorrow.



- Word going around the WWE Performance Center is that top indie star Ricochet (Lucha Underground's Prince Puma) will be starting with the company in January. No word yet on when he would make his WWE NXT roster debut but there have been rumors of WWE signing him for a while now. PWInsider notes that Impact Wrestling tried to sign Ricochet but they couldn't make a deal happen.

We noted earlier that former ROH Tag Team Champions "War Machine" Hanson & Raymond Rowe were expected to start with WWE soon if their medical tests go through. PWInsider notes that they should start in January as well. There are also rumors of other names being signed, including a top female indie talent. We will keep you updated.

- As noted, WWE announced after RAW that Dean Ambrose was taken to a local medical facility to undergo x-rays for an arm injury but Wrestling Observer Radio confirmed that Ambrose is legitimately suffering from a right elbow injury and there's no word yet on the severity of the injury. RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro tweeted the following on the injury after the beatdown from The Bar and Samoa Joe on RAW:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

