Ricky Morton Talks WWE Hall of Fame, Jim Cornette, Current Tag Team Wrestling Scene

Mar 31, 2017



You are going to be inducted in the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame as one half of the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express with Robert Gibson, what is that moment going to be like for you?



To sum it up for me, I’ve waited all of my life for this moment, Robert and I both have. During our careers we have won multiple tag team titles, and to know that WWE have remembered Robert and I, the ones that paved the road and I’m not sat here patting myself on the back, I’m just trying to tell everyone that it’s a long way to the top if you want to rock ‘n’ roll and they remembered us. It’s just such an honour and a pleasure to go into the WWE Hall of Fame.



What is it going to be like having your former manager Jim Cornette inducting you into the WWE Hall of Fame?



It’s great that WWE and Jim have been able to put their differences aside. Time mends everything and we wouldn’t have wanted anyone but Jim Cornette to induct us into the WWE Hall of Fame.



With the WWE getting Jim to induct us and everything that has gone on between both parties, I think it opens up for a lot more guys that are out there that are deserving of being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the future.



What do you make of tag team wrestling at the moment?



With NXT they are doing a much better job, they are bringing guys up and doing a lot of good stuff. I see a lot of guys from overseas there and they all bring their style of wrestling and tag team wrestling to the table, all doors are open for everybody.



The guys down there at NXT and at the WWE Performance Centre they are working for a multi billion dollar company so even if I said bad things I would be lying to myself, I would be lying to everybody. This is the greatest business in the world but it’s hard and no one will understand that unless you are one of us. The sacrifices you have to make, what you have to give up to be in that position, and my hat is off to all these guys, even though we are sports entertainers we are still professional athletes and I love them all, especially The Revival, they are a great tag team, unbelievable.



