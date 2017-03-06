LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Rick Rude Announced for WWE Hall of Fame, Who Will Induct Him?
By Marc Middleton
Mar 6, 2017 - 1:47:32 PM
WWE announced the following today:

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat to induct “Ravishing” Rick Rude into WWE Hall of Fame

“Ravishing” Rick Rude will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by one of his greatest rivals, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat. The news was broken by Bleacher Report in an exclusive interview with the 2009 inductee.

The two locked horns several times in WWE in the late 1980s, including a memorable bout that kicked off the first-ever Royal Rumble event in 1988. However, their rivalry reached its boiling point in the early 1990s in WCW. With Rude as the centerpiece of Paul Heyman’s nefarious Dangerous Alliance, “The Dragon,” one of the most heroic competitors ever, was one of the first to stand up to the villainous faction.

Steamboat zeroed in on Rude, the reigning United States Champion, in a series of matches that thrilled WCW fans. Their rivalry came to a head at Beach Blast 1992 in a grueling 30-Minute WCW Iron Man Match, where Steamboat eked out a narrow 4-3 victory in the waning moments of the battle.

Now, “The Dragon” will have the chance to reflect on the impact “Ravishing” Rick Rude had on sports-entertainment as he inducts his late rival into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2017. What will Steamboat have to say? Tune into the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, live on Friday, March 31, at 8 ET/5 PT, exclusively on WWE Network!



Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE Hypes Universal Title Match at WrestleMania 33

  • Fans on Chris Jericho - Kevin Owens, Big Show Appears at Dog Show (Photo), Emotional WM Moments

  • Charlotte Reacts to WWE Fastlane Loss, Roman Reigns RAW Talk Video, Birthdays

  • News for Tonight's WWE RAW - WWE Fastlane Fallout, Goldberg as Champion, More

  • Rick Rude Announced for WWE Hall of Fame, Who Will Induct Him?

  • Goldberg Talks WWE Universal Title Win, Facing Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 (Video)

  • WWE Fastlane Main Event Note, Backstage Photo of Goldberg, WrestleMania 33 Promo

  • Charlotte's Streak Ends, Big Show Talks Fastlane (Video), WWE Ride Along Preview for Tonight

  • Cruiserweight Title Match on RAW (Video), Braun Strowman's Fastlane Loss, Fans on Fastlane

  • Nia Jax Note from WWE Fastlane, Samoa Joe Talks Mission Statement (Video), John Cena




    		•