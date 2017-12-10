





Rich Swann arrested in Florida, Suspended by WWE indefinitely

Dec 10, 2017 - 12:18:12 PM



Police charged the 26-year-old Swann with simple domestic battery and false imprisonment and booked him into the Alachua County Jail shortly after midnight. The WWE announced Saturday that Swann has been suspended indefinitely.



A report released Sunday morning says the incident happened about 11:45 p.m. Saturday on East University Avenue. It says Swann and his wife Vannarah Riggs, who is also a pro wrestler, were arguing in the car about her performance in a show when she got scared and jumped out of the slow-moving vehicle on Southeast Hawthorne Road.



Witnesses told police Swann ran after her, grabbed her arm, put her in a headlock and shoved her back into the vehicle.



One witness told police the victim beat on the window while screaming for help as they drove away. A second witness told police Swann forgot to put the car in park, allowing it to roll into a telephone pole while he was grabbing the victim.



The victim told police she was afraid of Swann because he sometimes has a temper and she was worried their argument would escalate into a physical fight.



The report says Swann denied grabbing her and pushing her into his car. He told police she had the phone with GPS on it and he needed her to go with him.



The report says Swann and Riggs, who wrestles as Su Yung, have been together five years and married for nine months.



Source: WearTV.com



