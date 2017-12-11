|
|
|
|
As noted, WWE has suspended Rich Swann after he was arrested for false imprisonment/kidnapping and misdemeanor battery (touching or striking) following a weekend domestic incident with his wife, Vannarah Riggs, who works the indies as Su Yung. You can read full details on the incident at this link.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Rich Swann Updates Following Weekend Arrest Over Domestic Incident
By Marc Middleton
Dec 11, 2017 - 3:06:07 PM
Swann was released on his own recognizance from the Alachua County Jail in Gainesville, FL on Sunday, according to PWInsider. A stipulation of Swann's release is that he will abide by an order that says he will have "no direct or indirect hostile contact" with his wife, which will also prevent them from living together. Swann was also ordered to contact court services within 24 hours of his release. A judge has been assigned to the case but no court date has officially been set.
No word yet on Swann's future with WWE but he will be immediately terminated if he's convicted of the charges. Swann was suspended indefinitely this weekend due to the company police on domestic abuse. Swann was set to face Drew Gulak on tonight's RAW to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore but WWE removed all mentions of the match from their website and no replacement plans have been announced but we will keep you updated.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Paige on Splitting with Alberto El Patron, Her Health, the WWE Locker Room, Failed Pregnancy, More
The Rock Announces Third Child, Paul Heyman on Kane vs. Braun Strowman, WWE - Keaton Jones
WWE Stars Tour USS Dewey (Video), Alexa Bliss on Paige & Asuka (Video), Dolph Ziggler
WWE Week Promo, The Rock on His Daughter's New Role, Sasha Banks and Bayley DVDs
No Brock Lesnar Announcement from Sylvester Stallone, The Bellas Receive Gifts, WWE Stock
Ric Flair Launches YouTube Channel, Lilian Garcia - TTTT Video, Christian on TV Show
WWE Hall of Famers Win Indie Tag Titles (Photo), More on Tonight's RAW, Paige Merchandise
Change Announced for WWE RAW Match, Update on Brock Lesnar's Royal Rumble Opponent
Happy Holidays from WWE, David Otunga Returning to WWE TV, John Cena Grants Wishes
Breezango - WWE Ride Along Video for Tonight, John Cena Movie Nominated, WWE Back to South Africa