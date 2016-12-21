LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Rich Swann Gets Custom Title Plates (Video), Post-SmackDown Match, Santa Claus
By Marc Middleton
Dec 21, 2016 - 7:27:44 PM
- WWE posted this video of the Cruiserweight Title being customized for Rich Swann at 205 Live:



- The dark match after Tuesday night's WWE SmackDown saw Dean Ambrose and American Alpha defeat WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and SmackDown Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt. This match took place after 205 Live and the crowd was much smaller than what we saw on TV.

- For those wondering who played Santa Claus on Talking Smack this week, it was Rhyno. Check out this GIF of Rhyno Claus:




