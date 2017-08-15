LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Ric Flair's Condition Mentioned on RAW, Mae Young Classic Promo, WWE Main Event
By Marc Middleton
Aug 15, 2017 - 6:12:53 AM
- Below is a new promo for The Mae Young Classic. There will be a "Bracketology" preview special that premieres on the WWE Network after SummerSlam goes off the air next Sunday before the first 4 episodes, featuring the first round, will be made available after next Monday's RAW goes off the air.




- WWE taped the following matches last night in Boston for this week's Main Event episode:

* Kalisto vs. Curt Hawkins
* Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik vs. Ariya Daivari and Drew Gulak

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair underwent surgery on Monday after being admitted into an intensive care unit of a local hospital on Saturday. You can read our latest update on Flair's condition on the main page as his manager noted that The Nature Boy still has a long road ahead of him. Michael Cole, Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T sent well wishes to Flair during last night's RAW in Boston, as seen below. Cole noted that Flair's surgery was a success but he is "not out of the woods yet."




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Charlotte Flair Comments on Her Dad, Thanks Fans for Their Support

  • News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live - Final SummerSlam Hype, Main Event, More

  • WWE Announces Full SummerSlam Week Details for New York City

  • Mike Kanellis on Beating Addiction, Titus Worldwide Celebrates (Video), Fans on Demon Balor

  • What Happened After RAW, Emma on Her Loss to Mickie James (Video), Alexa Bliss

  • Segment for Tonight's WWE 205 Live, John Cena vs. Jinder Mahal Promo, Sasha Banks

  • Big Show Injury Angle, Neville Reacts to Title Loss, Alexa Bliss on Sasha Banks (Video)

  • Why JoJo Missed Last Night's WWE RAW In Boston

  • Ric Flair's Condition Mentioned on RAW, Mae Young Classic Promo, WWE Main Event

  • WWE SummerSlam International News (Videos), Luke Gallows "Ink" Extra, Triple H




    		•