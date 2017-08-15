|
- Below is a new promo for The Mae Young Classic. There will be a "Bracketology" preview special that premieres on the WWE Network after SummerSlam goes off the air next Sunday before the first 4 episodes, featuring the first round, will be made available after next Monday's RAW goes off the air.
|
Ric Flair's Condition Mentioned on RAW, Mae Young Classic Promo, WWE Main Event
By Marc Middleton
Aug 15, 2017 - 6:12:53 AM
- WWE taped the following matches last night in Boston for this week's Main Event episode:
* Kalisto vs. Curt Hawkins
* Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik vs. Ariya Daivari and Drew Gulak
- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair underwent surgery on Monday after being admitted into an intensive care unit of a local hospital on Saturday. You can read our latest update on Flair's condition on the main page as his manager noted that The Nature Boy still has a long road ahead of him. Michael Cole, Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T sent well wishes to Flair during last night's RAW in Boston, as seen below. Cole noted that Flair's surgery was a success but he is "not out of the woods yet."
