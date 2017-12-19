LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Ric Flair on Charlotte Flair Possibly Turning Heel, Her Being The The Greatest, Sasha Banks
By Marc Middleton
Dec 19, 2017 - 1:51:12 PM
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke with Starsport in the UK and praised his daughter, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, as the best. Flair said:

“She (Charlotte) already is the greatest, by far. I don't know who to compare her to. That's just my opinion and I'm biased but I'm also a guy that's qualified to make that remark so let's say she's not my daughter and I was the father of another girl I would say to the other girl you better push if you want to be like her.

“And I have tremendous respect. I think Sasha Banks is off the hook in terms of ability. What separates Ashley is her size and her athletic ability. Sasha Banks is every bit of a performer that Ashley is, make no mistake. As are a couple of the other girls - Natalya is fantastic. They're all good. There's a fine line between good and great and I just look at her and I've known them all.”

The Nature Boy also said he wishes WWE would turn Charlotte back heel. He commented:

“I wish they would use her on the other side. I like her when she's bad. She's really good at enhancing other people's work. As a heel she's really good at that, that's art in itself.”

