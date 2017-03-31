LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Ric Flair Statue Revealed at WrestleMania 33 Axxess (Photo, Video)
By Marc Middleton
Mar 31, 2017 - 1:05:18 AM
Triple H, Sting, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat and others were on hand at WrestleMania 33 Axxess on Thursday night in Orlando to reveal a new statue for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Flair's family, including Charlotte Flair, were also in attendance. Video and a photo can be seen at the end of this post.

WWE announced the following on the reveal:

Ric Flair statue revealed at WrestleMania Axxess

ORLANDO — “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair will stand immortal for all time.

At WrestleMania Axxess on Thursday night, a life-sized statue of the stylin', profilin', limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin' n' dealin' son of a gun was revealed in front of hundreds of members of the WWE Universe and the two-time WWE Hall of Famer himself.

The presentation puts the 16-time World Champion in an exclusive club of legendary competitors who have been immortalized in bronze by New York City-based sculptor Karen Atta, who has also constructed statues of Andre The Giant, Dusty Rhodes, Bruno Sammartino and The Ultimate Warrior.








