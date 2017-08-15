|
|
|
|
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair remains in critical condition at an Atlanta hospital, according to F4Wonline.com. We now know that Flair underwent colon surgery on Monday to remove a blockage that was the catalyst for a number of health issues that followed, including kidney failure. The blockage was said to be the worst of the issues but the blockage did cause other problems.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Ric Flair Reportedly Still In Critical Condition, Update on His Surgery and More
By Marc Middleton
Aug 15, 2017 - 4:08:20 PM
Flair is currently on kidney dialysis and doctors are looking to get his kidneys back functioning. The surgery was considered a success but there are more issues to deal with.
As noted, Flair was hospitalized in intensive care on Saturday, then placed into a medically induced coma on Monday before surgery. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Flair was in a lot of pain when he went into the hospital on Saturday. Flair's condition was said to be really bad. Meltzer said things were not looking good for Flair at one point, as was tweeted by WWE Hall of Famer Michael "PS" Hayes after he paid a visit to Flair in the hospital.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE SMACKDOWN 8/15/17
Brie Bella on Training for Her Return, More for Tonight's SmackDown, RAW Top 10
WWE Network Announces Details on SummerSlam Week Programming
WWE RAW Social Score, Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler Reunite, John Cena Shows Off Lamborghini
WWE Stars Host Basketball Game In NYC (Photos, Video), Fans on Shane McMahon, Maryse
WWE 205 Live Note for Tonight, Kids Predict SummerSlam Matches (Video), Finn Balor
WWE Clash of Champions Date & Location, Dolph Ziggler Notes, New John Cena Episode
WWE Congratulates The Rock, Mia Yim Talks MYC (Video), Kevin Owens Milestone
John Cena Movie Out, Ric Flair "Table For 3" Episode Delayed, WWE - Rocket League
WWE RAW Viewership for the Final Episode Before SummerSlam