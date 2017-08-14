LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Ric Flair Reportedly In a Medically Induced Coma, Preparing for Surgery
By Marc Middleton
Aug 14, 2017 - 2:52:07 PM
TMZ Sports reports that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is currently in a medically induced coma and is preparing for surgery.

TMZ noted that Flair was admitted into the hospital early Saturday morning and his situation has gotten more serious. Flair was set to undergo a procedure this afternoon. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that the issues are heart-related.

Stay tuned for updates on Flair's status.

