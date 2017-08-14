|
|
|
|
Melinda Morris Zanoni of Legacy Talent & Entertainment, manager to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, took to social media and asked for prayers for The Nature Boy on Sunday night after he was hospitalized earlier in the weekend.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Ric Flair Reportedly Hospitalized, Manager Calls on Fans for Prayers
By Marc Middleton
Aug 14, 2017 - 11:11:31 AM
ESPN 30 For 30 director Rory Karpf also took to Twitter and asked for prayers for Flair. Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that the 68 year old Flair was admitted into intensive care on Saturday morning for heart-related issues. Flair's manager confirmed that he was admitted to the hospital but said there was no reason to panic.
We'll keep you updated when more information becomes available but you can see the social media posts on Flair's status below:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Spoiler Update on the RAW Tag Team Title Match Planned for WWE SummerSlam
Former ROH Champion Reportedly Signs with WWE
Ric Flair Reportedly In a Medically Induced Coma, Preparing for Surgery
Ric Flair Reportedly Hospitalized, Manager Calls on Fans for Prayers
WWE Announces Details on the 2018 SummerSlam Pay-Per-View
News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Final Hype for SummerSlam, Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax, More
New Version of Shinsuke Nakamura's Theme Performed (Video), Xavier Woods Teaser, WWE Stock
Alexa Bliss Talks WWE SummerSlam Match and Her Pet Pig on ESPN (Videos)
WWE Debuts New "Ask The WWE PC" Series, WWE - PROGRESS Wrestling Notes, Corey Graves
Zelina Vega "Pick" Video, Vince McMahon on National Son & Daughter Day, Fans on WWE - GOT