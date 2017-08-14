Ric Flair Reportedly Hospitalized, Manager Calls on Fans for Prayers

Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues🙏🏻 — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

Please pray for my friend Ric Flair and keep him in your thoughts — Rory Karpf (@RoryKarpf) August 14, 2017

Yes,Ric in hosp 4routine monitoring.No reason2panic.Yes,many thx2his fiancé&hospstaff.No excuses Ric wld want u2go out 2nite NaturBoy style! — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 13, 2017

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Melinda Morris Zanoni of Legacy Talent & Entertainment, manager to WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, took to social media and asked for prayers for The Nature Boy on Sunday night after he was hospitalized earlier in the weekend.ESPN 30 For 30 director Rory Karpf also took to Twitter and asked for prayers for Flair. Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that the 68 year old Flair was admitted into intensive care on Saturday morning for heart-related issues. Flair's manager confirmed that he was admitted to the hospital but said there was no reason to panic.We'll keep you updated when more information becomes available but you can see the social media posts on Flair's status below:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here