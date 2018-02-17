





WWE Posted in:

Ric Flair Opens Up On Who The Modern Four Horsemen Would Be

By

Feb 17, 2018 - 2:55:26 PM



By Michael Pappas Feb 17, 2018 - 2:55:26 PM



Here were his comments on the subject:



“The first guy I would take is Dolph Ziggler. The second guy would be Seth Rollins. The third guy would be, let me think, Horsemen… that requires a lot. You gotta be good at what you do be able to enjoy life. Let me think: Seth… God, I haven’t had too much fun with him, but I’m sure he’d be great – Roman Reigns. Yeah, Roman’s a trooper. Gotta be careful with what I say because (laughs) God forbid anybody have any fun anymore. And, let me think. Uh, oh God, he would run from me but Randy Orton for sure.”



On the subject of Randy Orton, Flair would explain why he still considers Randy to be the best wrestler today despite now settling down with his family.



“But he is so, so married and so laid back and having a good time. But make no mistake, Randy Orton right now is still the best wrestler in wrestling. A little shorter than Barry [Windham], but same athleticism, phenomenal shape, great look, but Randy has calmed down. He’s happily married, beautiful kids, and don’t even tell him I suggested that (laughs). If Dave Batista was back, Dave would be great too.” As reported by Wrestling Rumors.net, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair was a guest on 98 Baltimore's Justin, Scott and Spiegel show to promote his Four Horsemen reunion at MCW. On the show, he was asked if it were up to him who he would have be in a modern day version of the Four Horsemen.Here were his comments on the subject:“The first guy I would take is Dolph Ziggler. The second guy would be Seth Rollins. The third guy would be, let me think, Horsemen… that requires a lot. You gotta be good at what you do be able to enjoy life. Let me think: Seth… God, I haven’t had too much fun with him, but I’m sure he’d be great – Roman Reigns. Yeah, Roman’s a trooper. Gotta be careful with what I say because (laughs) God forbid anybody have any fun anymore. And, let me think. Uh, oh God, he would run from me but Randy Orton for sure.”On the subject of Randy Orton, Flair would explain why he still considers Randy to be the best wrestler today despite now settling down with his family.“But he is so, so married and so laid back and having a good time. But make no mistake, Randy Orton right now is still the best wrestler in wrestling. A little shorter than Barry [Windham], but same athleticism, phenomenal shape, great look, but Randy has calmed down. He’s happily married, beautiful kids, and don’t even tell him I suggested that (laughs). If Dave Batista was back, Dave would be great too.”