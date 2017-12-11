Posted in: WWE Ric Flair Launches YouTube Channel, Lilian Garcia - TTTT Video, Christian on TV Show
By Marc Middleton
Dec 11, 2017 - 5:58:53 PM
- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has launched a new YouTube channel. Above is an introduction video and below is behind-the-scenes footage from a recent music video for "Chambea" that The Nature Boy filmed with Bad Bunny.
- Former WWE Superstar Christian will be appearing on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation's "Murdoch Mysteries" series later tonight at 8pm EST. He tweeted the following on the appearance:
- Below is video of Lilian Garcia singing the National Anthem before the 15th annual WWE Tribute to The Troops. The two-hour special, taped last week at Naval Base San Diego, will air this Thursday night on the USA Network.