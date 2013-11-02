LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Ric Flair & Hulk Hogan Talk Friendship (Video), Dean Ambrose Note, Milestone for WWE Referee
By Marc Middleton
Feb 12, 2018 - 11:56:41 AM
- TMZ Sports posted this video of WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair before their weekend Q&A event in Tampa at The Hard Rock Cafe. Flair says he and Hogan have become really good friends over the years. Flair also talks about how Michael "PS" Hayes and Hogan were the first & second guys to be with him during his hospitalization last year. Flair also reveals that he borrowed money from Flair when his son was sick. The Hulkster also jokes about The Nature Boy running wild at a bar years ago and Flair admits they had some good times.



- Dean Ambrose was seen in Birmingham, Alabama this weekend, indicating that he's likely in town to get checked out by WWE doctors, according to PWInsider. Ambrose underwent surgery to repair a triceps tear back in December. It was reported then that Ambrose would be out of action for around 9 months but that could have been a storyline cover-up by WWE.

- WWE referee Dan Engler is celebrating a big 5 year milestone with the company this week. Engler, formerly known as Rudy Charles in TNA, posted the following video on the milestone:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Two More WWE Injuries, The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns News, Possible Huge WrestleMania 34 Match, Triple H's Next Big WWE Change, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, Chris Jericho - NJPW Updates, More

  • Former Women's Champion Confirmed for the WWE Hall of Fame

  • Ric Flair & Hulk Hogan Talk Friendship (Video), Dean Ambrose Note, Milestone for WWE Referee

  • Nia Jax Warns Chamber Participants (Video), Top 10 Local Competitors, One Man Gang

  • News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Second Chance Fatal 4 Way, Seth Rollins, John Cena, More

  • The Miz Passes A New Milestone In His WWE Career

  • Dolph Ziggler Rumored To Have Signed A New Sweetheart Deal With WWE

  • Booker T And Corey Graves Clear The Air On Their Beef With One Another

  • Emma Makes ROH Debut At ROH Honor Reigns Supreme

  • Austin Aries Says He Is Open To Return To WWE

  • Shane McMahon Announces Big Change for WWE Fastlane



    		•