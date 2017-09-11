LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Ric Flair Films Today (Photos), First Look at WWE FigPins (Video), WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Sep 11, 2017 - 7:05:54 PM
- The first round of WWE FigPins will be released in October but Ringside Collectibles is now taking pre-orders. The cast zinc alloy finished pin features an electroplated nickel coating and stands up on a soft rubber backer, encased in a clear poly-carbonate display box. Each pin stands approximately 3" tall. Series 1 will feature pins on The Undertaker along with WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin, Andre the Giant, Randy Savage, Ric Flair and The Ultimate Warrior. The pins are going for $13.99 each or $79.99 for the complete set of 6. You can see the pins in the video below:



- WWE stock was down 0.19% today, closing at $21.56 per share. Today's high was $21.82 and the low was $21.49.

- As seen below, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is doing better and was back in front of the cameras today filming. He tweeted the following:













Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Nikki Bella - RAW Update, Triple H Speaks at The MYC (Video), Goldust on Bray Wyatt

  • Mae Young Classic Bonus Match (Video), What Happened After RAW, Jason Jordan on Roman Reigns

  • WWE Confirms Asuka's Brand (Video), Nikki Bella Backstage at RAW (Video), Next Week's RAW

  • 9/11 Tribute on RAW (Video), Chris Jericho on USA Network Show Tonight, Sin City SmackDown

  • John Cena Makes Wellness Policy Jab, Dash Wilder on Main Event, Chad Gable on Jason Jordan

  • Post-Surgery Update on Mick Foley, WWE SmackDown Superstar Back on the Road This Week

  • Dolph Ziggler on Being Re-Introduced, WWE Tribute to The Troops Update, Erick Rowan

  • Kevin Owens on Vince McMahon, Chris Jericho on Conor McGregor - WWE (Video), Summer Rae

  • The Miz and Maryse Announce First Child on Tonight's WWE RAW (Video)

  • WWE Hypes MYC Finale, AJ Styles - Tye Dillinger Exchange, The Usos - CFO$ Video



    		•