Posted in: WWE
Ric Flair Does Promo to Open PGA Championship (Video), R-Truth In the Studio, WWE - Yoga
By Marc Middleton
Aug 10, 2017 - 7:21:07 PM
- TNT's coverage of the 99th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, NC kicked off earlier today with an introduction from WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, seen below. The promo has been picked up by WWE and several mainstream media outlets.



- WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior will join Titus O'Neil and Natalya at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Thursday, August 17th at 6pm for a "project:OM" yoga session in support of Susan G. Komen. There will be free gifts, surprise Superstar appearances and a free yoga mat with a $30 donation, which is the minimum donation recommended. Participants will also be eligible for door prizes from sponsors WWE, Tapout and Manduka. Details and sign-up information can be found at this link.

- R-Truth is back in the studio this week working on new music, as seen below in the new video from Twitter. Truth has been working on his "I Got It" single with Charlotte rapper LeeLee and producer Manny Mac, which will be featured on an upcoming EP.




