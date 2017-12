Rhyno on WWE Main Event, The Bar Grants Wish (Photo), WWE SmackDown Promo

Iain's #MakeAWish was to have an awesome mohawk & join #TheBar... granted! Our wish was also granted... Iain's inspiring us to go out on #Raw tonight & destroy The Shield. Cheers fella.. now can we have the titles back? pic.twitter.com/xpUc7T7jXK — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) December 12, 2017

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Below is a preview for Tuesday's WWE SmackDown from Cincinnati as WWE Week continues on the USA Network, featuring a pre-Clash of Champions face-off between Jinder Mahal and WWE Champion AJ Styles plus Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens in singles action.- WWE taped the following matches on Monday in Cleveland for this week's Main Event episode:* Rhyno vs. Curt Hawkins* Gran Metalik and Akira Tozawa vs. Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick- RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar granted a Make-A-Wish Wish before Monday's RAW in Cleveland. Here they are with Wish Kid Iain:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here