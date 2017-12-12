|
- Below is a preview for Tuesday's WWE SmackDown from Cincinnati as WWE Week continues on the USA Network, featuring a pre-Clash of Champions face-off between Jinder Mahal and WWE Champion AJ Styles plus Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens in singles action.
Rhyno on WWE Main Event, The Bar Grants Wish (Photo), WWE SmackDown Promo
By Marc Middleton
Dec 12, 2017 - 12:00:26 AM
- WWE taped the following matches on Monday in Cleveland for this week's Main Event episode:
* Rhyno vs. Curt Hawkins
* Gran Metalik and Akira Tozawa vs. Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick
- RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar granted a Make-A-Wish Wish before Monday's RAW in Cleveland. Here they are with Wish Kid Iain:
