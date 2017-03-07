|
- Below is the latest episode of "Our Home" with John Cena and Nikki Bella showing off their living room:
|
WWE
Rhyno Comments on ECW Chants, New "Our Home" Episode with John Cena & Nikki Bella, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Mar 7, 2017 - 7:17:07 PM
- WWE stock was down 1.67% today, closing at $20.56 per share. Today's high was $21.09 and the low was $20.45.
- It's been years since ECW was alive but Rhyno doesn't mind the ECW chants he still receives. The SmackDown Superstar tweeted the following on the chants:
