Rey Mysterio on His WWE Return (Video), Sheamus on Winning the Titles, Ronda Rousey's Photoshoot

The Bar #4time Raw Tag Team Champs on my 40th... 4x @ 40. Made up for being eliminated No.11 entrant at the #RoyalRumble in 1 second. #11 in 1... numbers can make or break ya. pic.twitter.com/ryohzoYywt — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) January 29, 2018

- Below is video of Rey Mysterio talking to Cathy Kelley after his return in the 30-man Royal Rumble match on Sunday. Rey says it was awesome to hear the WWE Universe react to his return and he's truly blessed to come back and realize that the fans and WWE family hasn't forgot about him.- Below is video from Ronda Rousey's first official photoshoot with WWE. As noted, the former UFC Champion has reportedly signed a full-time deal with WWE.- Sheamus tweeted the following after he and Cesaro defeated Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions at the Royal Rumble. As noted, The Bar are now four-time RAW Tag Team Champions.