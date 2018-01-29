LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Rey Mysterio on His WWE Return (Video), Sheamus on Winning the Titles, Ronda Rousey's Photoshoot
By Marc Middleton
Jan 29, 2018 - 12:59:38 AM
- Below is video of Rey Mysterio talking to Cathy Kelley after his return in the 30-man Royal Rumble match on Sunday. Rey says it was awesome to hear the WWE Universe react to his return and he's truly blessed to come back and realize that the fans and WWE family hasn't forgot about him.



- Below is video from Ronda Rousey's first official photoshoot with WWE. As noted, the former UFC Champion has reportedly signed a full-time deal with WWE.



- Sheamus tweeted the following after he and Cesaro defeated Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions at the Royal Rumble. As noted, The Bar are now four-time RAW Tag Team Champions.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

BIG UPDATE: Backstage News On Bobby Lashley Possibly Signing With WWE And Feuding With Brock Lesnar

  • The Dudley Boyz Announced for the WWE Hall of Fame

  • Big RAW Announce Team Change, Jonathan Coachman Signs New WWE Deal to Return

  • Update on Plans for Ronda Rousey's WrestleMania 34 Match

  • News for Tonight's WWE RAW - John Cena Scheduled, Fallout from the Royal Rumble, More

  • Adam Cole Talks Royal Rumble Appearance (Video), Mandy Rose on Making History, Bob Holly

  • Video: Ronda Rousey on WrestleMania 34, Her WWE Debut, Praise for Roddy Piper, More

  • WWE Status Update on Rey Mysterio, Charlotte on Asuka & Ronda Rousey, Andrade "Cien" Almas

  • Stephanie McMahon & Kurt Angle on The Rumble, The Hurricane Video, Road to WrestleMania 34

  • AJ Styles on Facing Shinsuke Nakamura, Post-Show Ronda Rousey Video, New Rumble Record?

  • Rey Mysterio on His WWE Return (Video), Sheamus on Winning the Titles, Ronda Rousey's Photoshoot



    		•