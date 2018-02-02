LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Rey Mysterio Teases Possible Match With AJ Styles
By Michael Pappas
Feb 3, 2018 - 12:15:24 PM
After returning to WWE for one night at the Royal Rumble, Rey Mysterio posted a photo on Instagram of him and AJ Styles teasing a possible match between them in the near future. Here is the photo:

One Day! A/J-vs-R/M #Respect

A post shared by Rey Mysterio (@619iamlucha) on




According to Wrestling Rumors.net, Rey has said that he would love to return to WWE on a part time basis to finish his career. Would you like to see a AJ Styles vs. Rey Mysterio match?

