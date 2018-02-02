|
|
|
|
After returning to WWE for one night at the Royal Rumble, Rey Mysterio posted a photo on Instagram of him and AJ Styles teasing a possible match between them in the near future. Here is the photo:
|
Posted in:
WWE
Rey Mysterio Teases Possible Match With AJ Styles
By Michael Pappas
Feb 3, 2018 - 12:15:24 PM
According to Wrestling Rumors.net, Rey has said that he would love to return to WWE on a part time basis to finish his career. Would you like to see a AJ Styles vs. Rey Mysterio match?
|
|
WWE Officials Reportedly Not Happy With Mixed Match Challenge Viewership
Rey Mysterio Teases Possible Match With AJ Styles
Tyson Kidd Comments On Samoa Joe Ending His Career
WWE to Release Shane McMahon DVD, Lita Gets Emotional with Bayley (Video), The Miz & Asuka
Vince McMahon on Andre the Giant, The Bella Twins - Total Divas Bonus Scene, WWE Stock Down
Stephanie McMahon on Triple H & the Women's Evolution, WWE Staying Relevant, More
Sasha Banks & Vickie Guerrero Share a Moment (Video), JR & Jerry Lawler Receive Offer, Almas vs. Gargano
Jerry Lawler on Mark Henry Asking Him About Alleged Peter Rosenberg Beef
WWE 24 Scene with The Undertaker Deleted, WWE Stars Predict Super Bowl (Video), Lana
WWE on Drew McIntyre In the ICW HOF, WWE NXT TV Tapings Tonight, Shinsuke Nakamura