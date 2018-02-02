





Rey Mysterio Teases Possible Match With AJ Styles

Feb 3, 2018 - 12:15:24 PM



By Michael Pappas Feb 3, 2018 - 12:15:24 PM



One Day! A/J-vs-R/M #Respect A post shared by Rey Mysterio (@619iamlucha) on Feb 2, 2018 at 2:23am PST





According to Wrestling Rumors.net, Rey has said that he would love to return to WWE on a part time basis to finish his career. Would you like to see a AJ Styles vs. Rey Mysterio match? After returning to WWE for one night at the Royal Rumble, Rey Mysterio posted a photo on Instagram of him and AJ Styles teasing a possible match between them in the near future. Here is the photo:According to Wrestling Rumors.net, Rey has said that he would love to return to WWE on a part time basis to finish his career. Would you like to see a AJ Styles vs. Rey Mysterio match?