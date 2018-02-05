|
Rey Mysterio recently spoke with The Mirror while in the UK.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Rey Mysterio Teases More with WWE, Talks Royal Rumble Return, 619 to Top WWE Superstars
By Marc Middleton
Feb 5, 2018 - 5:35:33 PM
His WWE return at the Royal Rumble and fans supporting him:
It's been incredible. I have nothing to say but to thank the fans for their loyalty, for their respect, for being a Rey Mysterio fan from day one... and for all those fans that have never seen me on TV, because this is a new generation of fans that are watching the WWE. So to all the new fans that have heard about Rey Mysterio, or played as me in a video game, or seen me on the Network, for the first time if you got the chance to see me at the Royal Rumble, thank you very much for being part of it as a fan.
How it felt to hit the 619 on John Cena, Roman Reigns and then WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz:
Incredible yes, three of the OGs and three of the new era, the new generation. I think it was a good standoff. When you have situations like that, I don't think the WWE fans or WWE Universe have seen a moment like that arise. Who knows? Maybe that will lead into something else in the future.
Possibly working more for WWE:
I want to say that there is a big possibility that I will be back. [We're] figuring out what the situation is, you know from both ends. But there is definitely a positive feedback on behalf of the fans, on behalf of the WWE staff and behalf of myself man. I think we're possibly going to sit down and negotiate something where we can both work together and have a good time and enjoy.
