LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Rey Mysterio Attends WWE Live Event, John Cena and Roman Reigns Team After RAW, More
By Marc Middleton
Feb 27, 2018 - 12:41:02 PM
- Below is the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame video package for Warrior Award recipient Jarrius "JJ" Robertson:



- The dark main event after this week's RAW in Anaheim went off the air saw John Cena and Roman Reigns defeat RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar but The Bar retained. There was said to be a lot of comedy and mic work during the match.

- The WWE website has picked up on WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar not appearing on last night's RAW for the scheduled face-off with Roman Reigns, indicating that everything is part of the storylines. They posted the following, noting that Paul Heyman and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle were not available for comments:

Why wasn’t Brock Lesnar on Raw as scheduled?

After Universal Champion Brock Lesnar failed to meet his WrestleMania challenger, Roman Reigns, face-to-face on this week’s Raw, WWE.com reached out to The Beast’s advocate for an explanation or, at the very least, a rebuttal to The Big Dog’s incendiary critique of the champion on the broadcast. Unfortunately, Heyman has not responded to requests for comment.

Reporters have also contacted the office of Raw General Manager Kurt Angle, but following Triple H’s attack on the WWE Hall of Famer in the wake of Stephanie McMahon’s confrontation with Ronda Rousey, Angle remains unavailable.

Stay with WWE.com as more details on Lesnar become available.


- Rey Mysterio was in attendance for last night's WWE SmackDown live event in his hometown of San Diego. Here he is with Sin Cara after the show:





Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More

  • Rey Mysterio Attends WWE Live Event, John Cena and Roman Reigns Team After RAW, More

  • Brock Lesnar Was Scripted for This Week's WWE RAW as Late as Monday Afternoon

  • Roman Reigns Talks Fan Chants, Ronda Rousey & Brock Lesnar, Main Eventing WrestleMania Again

  • News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown, 205 Live & MMC - John Cena, Singles Matches, More

  • Sheamus Roughed Up at RAW (Photo), Match for Next Week's RAW, Goldust, Bayley on Sasha Banks

  • Ronda Rousey Hypes Tonight's RAW, Matt Hardy on Bray Wyatt, Elimination Chamber Recap

  • WWE Hall of Famer Gets a New Smile (Video), More on Tonight's RAW, WWE Stock Up

  • Charlotte - WWE Photo Shoot Preview for Tonight, John Cena Post-Chamber Tweet, WWE - Hindi

  • Possible Return on Tonight's WWE RAW In Anaheim

  • Braun Strowman vs. The Miz, Ronda Rousey on Her Contract Signing, WWE Mayhem Game



    		•