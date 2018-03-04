LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Rey Mysterio Reportedly Suffers Bicep Injury On Friday Night
By Michael Pappas
Mar 4, 2018 - 12:45:43 PM
With the rumors circulating around that Rey Mysterio is returning to WWE on a part time basis and possibly facing John Cena at Wrestlemania 34, Mysterio has been reported to be injured.

Dave Meltzer reported on F4WOnline.com that Mysterio is believed to have injured his left bicep during a tag team match Friday night at a Northeast Wrestling event in Waterbury, CT.

People who were live at the event have said they saw Mysterio backstage after the match and saw that there was heavy swelling in his left arm. Mysterio told Joey Mercury about the injury as their match was happening and Mercury called for an audible. However, Mysterio was able to hit a double 619 on his opponents, Flip Gordon and Caleb Konley and secure the victory.

The extent of the injury is unknown but Mysterio believes he tore the bicep during the match.

