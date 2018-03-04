





WWE

Rey Mysterio Reportedly Suffers Bicep Injury On Friday Night

By

Mar 4, 2018 - 12:45:43 PM



By Michael Pappas Mar 4, 2018



Dave Meltzer reported on F4WOnline.com that Mysterio is believed to have injured his left bicep during a tag team match Friday night at a Northeast Wrestling event in Waterbury, CT.



People who were live at the event have said they saw Mysterio backstage after the match and saw that there was heavy swelling in his left arm. Mysterio told Joey Mercury about the injury as their match was happening and Mercury called for an audible. However, Mysterio was able to hit a double 619 on his opponents, Flip Gordon and Caleb Konley and secure the victory.



The extent of the injury is unknown but Mysterio believes he tore the bicep during the match.



