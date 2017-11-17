LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE Had Huge Plans In Store For James Ellsworth Prior To His Release?
By Andrew Thompson
Nov 17, 2017 - 4:29:03 PM
The creator of "No-Chin Music" James Ellsworth, was released from his WWE contract earlier this week. The former WWE talent received a contract from the company following being destroyed by Braun Strowman during the early stages of Strowman's push.



During the most recent edition of Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin's "Sheet Podcast", he and former WWE creative writer James McKenna revealed some interesting news/plans involving James Ellsworth. It was stated that James Ellsworth was being set up to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Live Women's Championship at WrestleMania 34. Apparently, these plans came directly from Vince McMahon himself. This would kick-start with Ellsworth announcing that he would be transitioning into a woman so that he could be eligible to challenge for the title.

McKenna also stated that these were the plans up until late August and Ellsworth was originally supposed to keep the Money In The Bank briefcase, that he took down for Carmella in the first-ever Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match.

