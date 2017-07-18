Posted in: WWE Renee Young to Interview Chad Gable (Video), WWE Superstar Films with Mickie James (Photos)
By Marc Middleton
Jul 18, 2017 - 7:10:36 PM
- Renee Young will interview Chad Gable on tonight's WWE SmackDown to get his reaction to American Alpha partner Jason Jordan being revealed as the "long lost son" of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle on this week's RAW. Renee posted the following video from backstage:
- Mickie James has been working on new music in the studio recently and she also filmed a music video in Nashville this morning. As seen below, Alicia Fox appeared in the video with her. No word yet on when it will be released but we will keep you updated.
Thank you to @jameyperrenot @ @sean_gasaway_music for laying down this awesome tune we wrote today. #90sballads #music #countrymusic #musiclife #recordingstudio