LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Renee Young on RAW and SmackDown, Alexa Bliss Visits Loot Crate HQ, Rusev Flag Match Stat
By Marc Middleton
Jul 26, 2017 - 6:00:14 AM
- Below is video of RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss invading the Loot Crate HQ on a recent visit. She checks out some of the items for WWE's Slam Crates, messes around with employees and signs some of the boxes.



- Rusev became the first WWE Superstar to compete in a Flag Match twice on pay-per-view with the loss to John Cena at Sunday's WWE Battleground event. Rusev's first pay-per-view flag match came at SummerSlam 2014 - a win over Jack Swagger.

- With Talking Smack being nixed as a weekly WWE Network series, Renee Young is back working as a RAW correspondent with Charly Caruso. She posted this photo on Monday and confirmed that she will be working both RAW and SmackDown now.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Tonight's WWE NXT, Steve Austin Talks DDP, Renee Young & Daniel Bryan's Smacking Talk

  • Renee Young on RAW and SmackDown, Alexa Bliss Visits Loot Crate HQ, Rusev Flag Match Stat

  • New WWE United States Champion Crowned on Tonight's SmackDown (Photos, Video)

  • Big Main Event on Next Week's SmackDown to Determine WWE SummerSlam Opponent for Jinder Mahal

  • Chris Jericho Makes His Return on Tonight's WWE SmackDown (Video, Photos)

  • More on Plans for Tonight's WWE SmackDown, Steve Austin Films Show (Photo), Aiden English

  • Milestone for WWE RAW Superstar, Nikki Bella on SummerSlam Rumors (Video), WWE Stock

  • WWE RAW Viewership with Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. The Miztourage In the Main Event

  • Battleground Rematch at SmackDown?, WWE RAW Top 10, Goldust on Finn Balor

  • WWE RAW Social Score, James Ellsworth Milestone, Corey Graves on Working Commentary




    		•