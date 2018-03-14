LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Reby Hardy Not Happy with "Misinformation", WWE Working on WrestleMania Special, Eva Marie
By Marc Middleton
Mar 14, 2018 - 10:20:57 AM
- Below is the latest NEM Talk video from former WWE Superstar Eva Marie, featuring a discussion on cyber bullying:



- WWE is currently working on a new "WrestleMania's Greatest Moments" special, according to PWInsider. The 60 minute special will be released on the WWE Network in the near future but a shorter version will also air on the USA Network.

- It looks like Reby Hardy took to Twitter this week and lashed out over reports on The Ultimate Deletion, which will air on next Monday's RAW with Bray Wyatt vs. Matt Hardy. As noted, WWE has confirmed that Reby's Queen Rebecca character will be featured in the match, which was taped last week at Matt's compound in Cameron, NC.

A fan mentioned how "James Borash" and Matt were given creative control of the match but that has not been reported by any credible source. We do know that Jeremy Borash was there to help with production of the match and that's because he helped with the original "Broken" matches in TNA to make them a success. Reby wrote:













Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

