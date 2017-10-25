





Reason for Nia Jax's WWE Leave of Absence before TLC PPV and WWE Superstar Who May Have Encouraged It

Oct 25, 2017



By Tito Jackson Oct 25, 2017 - 9:53:44 PM Sports Illustrated's website (SI.com) and writer Justin Barrasso reports on the real potential reason why Nia Jax has been absent lately. Reportedly, Nia Jax was booked lose clean to Sasha Banks at the WWE TLC Pay Per View and she, according to Sports Illustrated, "balked at the idea". Nia also called her cousin in real life, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, for advice and The Rock "encouraged her to walk away if she was unhappy". Nia then either walked out or sought some sort of leave of absence from the company.



