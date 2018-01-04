Reactions to the WWE NXT Awards, WWE Backlash Pre-sale, Eva Marie vs. Shaquille O'Neal

Go vote! For WarGames '17 that is. Or just write in Undisputed ERA for every category. https://t.co/81gBnXUSnf — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) January 4, 2018

Everyone knows that the @WWENXT champion @AndradeCienWWE deserves to win in more than one of these categories, so vote and show them! 👊🏽 #elidolo y #muñeca https://t.co/IWlT0sBya2 — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) January 4, 2018

2017 was incredible for the #IconicDuo & I’m so grateful 🙏

Make sure you vote guys💃🏻 https://t.co/vEH5jLLjD9 — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) January 4, 2018

Cmon now fam you already know to vote for the #StreetProfits #knodat https://t.co/alHQkLP3CG — Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) January 4, 2018

The Undisputed ERA will span far beyond 2018. This, next and all coming years will be ours. https://t.co/9Ae1tT6Zag — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) January 4, 2018

- Below is the latest vlog from former WWE Superstar Eva Marie, who is preparing for her Street Fighter V rematch with NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal:- The Ticketmaster pre-sale for the 2018 WWE Backlash pay-per-view ends tonight at 10pm EST. The passcode is WWEPC. Backlash takes place on May 6th from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ and will be a RAW event.- As noted, voting is now open for the WWE NXT 2017 Year-End Awards and the winners will be announced on the night of the "Takeover: Philadelphia" event during Royal Rumble weekend. You can find full details on the awards at this link . Below are reactions from Triple H and various Superstars: