Posted in: WWE Reactions to the WWE NXT Awards, WWE Backlash Pre-sale, Eva Marie vs. Shaquille O'Neal
By Marc Middleton
Jan 4, 2018 - 3:30:27 PM
- Below is the latest vlog from former WWE Superstar Eva Marie, who is preparing for her Street Fighter V rematch with NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal:
- The Ticketmaster pre-sale for the 2018 WWE Backlash pay-per-view ends tonight at 10pm EST. The passcode is WWEPC. Backlash takes place on May 6th from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ and will be a RAW event.
- As noted, voting is now open for the WWE NXT 2017 Year-End Awards and the winners will be announced on the night of the "Takeover: Philadelphia" event during Royal Rumble weekend. You can find full details on the awards at this link. Below are reactions from Triple H and various Superstars: