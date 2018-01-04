LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Reactions to the WWE NXT Awards, WWE Backlash Pre-sale, Eva Marie vs. Shaquille O'Neal
By Marc Middleton
Jan 4, 2018 - 3:30:27 PM
- Below is the latest vlog from former WWE Superstar Eva Marie, who is preparing for her Street Fighter V rematch with NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal:



- The Ticketmaster pre-sale for the 2018 WWE Backlash pay-per-view ends tonight at 10pm EST. The passcode is WWEPC. Backlash takes place on May 6th from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ and will be a RAW event.

- As noted, voting is now open for the WWE NXT 2017 Year-End Awards and the winners will be announced on the night of the "Takeover: Philadelphia" event during Royal Rumble weekend. You can find full details on the awards at this link. Below are reactions from Triple H and various Superstars:































