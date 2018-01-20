LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Raymond Rowe vs. Aleister Black Video, WWE Coach at !BANG! TV Tapings, Xavier Woods
By Marc Middleton
Jan 20, 2018 - 7:16:49 PM
- Raymond Rowe worked his final indie date on Friday night for the Absolute Intense Wrestling promotion in Cleveland, his hometown. The main event of the "Death Rowe" event saw Rowe lose to Keith Lee. Rowe and partner Warbeard Hanson, known as War Machine, officially started training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this past week. He is engaged to be married to SmackDown Superstar Sarah Logan.

To celebrate Rowe's history with AIW, the promotion has released video from his August 2016 match with Tommy End, now known as Aleister Black in WWE NXT. Video from the match is below:



- WWE Performance Center trainer Steve Corino will be attending the !BANG! TV tapings in March 2018. !BANG! is located in Ocala, FL and is owned by WWE Hall of Famer Dory Funk Jr. Corino and Coach Funk will also work with talents at the Funking Conservatory. Call 352-895-4658 for more information on Corino's appearance.

- Xavier Woods will be a special guest on the Twitch launch stream for Bandai Namco's Dragon Ball FighterZ game on Thursday, January 25th at 5pm EST. Details are in the tweet below:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

