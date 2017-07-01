LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Rapper Announced for Segment on Tuesday's WWE SmackDown
By Marc Middleton
Jul 1, 2017 - 3:56:38 AM
As noted, Tuesday's Independence Day edition of WWE SmackDown in Phoenix will feature a Rap Off between The New Day and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. WWE has announced that rapper and noted pro wrestling fan Wale will be judging the battle.

The July 4th SmackDown will also feature the return of free agent John Cena, an Independence Day Battle Royal to crown a new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens and Lana vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi with the title on the line for the third time.

Below are comments from The Usos, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E and Wale:
















Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Rapper Announced for Segment on Tuesday's WWE SmackDown

  • Spoiler on Tuesday's Independence Day Battle Royal on WWE SmackDown

  • Tyson Kidd - WWE Update, Goldust Posts Teaser for RAW, Superstar Ink Video

  • Photos and Details on New Competitors Confirmed for The Mae Young Classic

  • Official Announcement on Kurt Angle In WWE 2K18, Artwork, Angle Comments

  • Former Impact Wrestling Star Makes WWE NXT Debut (Photos)

  • Lana to Receive Another SmackDown Women's Title Shot on Tuesday

  • WWE Planning Movie on a Hall of Famer, Backstage Note on Tyson Kidd's WWE Status

  • WWE NXT Tag Team Title Match Set, Roderick Strong vs. Bobby Roode Promo, NXT Announcers

  • WWE on the Punjabi Prison Match Returning, David Otunga Talks Movie with His Son (Video)




    		•