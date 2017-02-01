LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Randy Orton on Fans Wanting Cena vs. Orton Again, Naomi Talks Title Shot (Videos)
By Marc Middleton
Feb 1, 2017 - 5:20:15 PM
- Below is video from this week's Talking Smack with Naomi talking about the SmackDown women's division. Naomi says the division as at its best and they have very talented, hungry women but she's here to validate herself and proving where she stands in the division. Naomi says she's been around for a long time and she just wants everyone to understand who she is and why she does what she does.

In regards to her title shot against SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss at Elimination Chamber, Naomi says it's her goal and her dream to walk into WrestleMania 33 with the title, in her hometown.



- As noted, Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion John Cena in a non-title match has been announced for next week's SmackDown. Below is video from Talking Smack where Orton says he wants to face Cena at WrestleMania 33. Orton says whether the fans know it or not, they want to see Cena vs. Orton again.

Regarding Cena's momentum, Orton says he's not worried because he pinned Cena on SmackDown. Orton says Cena tying Ric Flair's record is impressive but it doesn't matter, he's going to beat Cena.




  Randy Orton on Fans Wanting Cena vs. Orton Again, Naomi Talks Title Shot (Videos)

