Posted in: WWE
Randy Orton on ESPN, WWE Stars Party at Alberto Del Rio's Restaurant, Bellas
By Marc Middleton
Jan 31, 2017 - 2:59:39 AM
- Below is new video of The Bella Twins talking about working with the GirlTalk Network. The organization empowers, motivates and connects with women. The twins have been keynote speakers at the last two GirlTalk Network events. They note that they will be doing a lot more GirlTalk content on their YouTube channel soon as the organization goes nationwide.



- 2017 WWE Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton will be Jonathan Coachman's guest for Wednesday's "Off The Top Rope" segment on ESPN SportsCenter.

- Several WWE Superstars attended Alberto Del Rio's post-Royal Rumble party on Sunday night at his La Cantinita restaurant in San Antonio. Paige was also there, as seen in these photos:







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

